    BC Egg Voting Instructions

    In this page, you will see all the recipes. In order to vote, you have to click on “Vote now” for your preferred choice. Then you will see 3 tabs: “Vote Now”, “Recipe name” and “Rules”. The form to enter is featured on “Vote Now”. Pick your favourite recipe here

    Good Luck!

    Fill out the form below to cast your vote!

    Submit

    No purchase necessary. Contest open to the legal residents of British Columbia. Entrants must be over the age of majority in their province or territory. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Enter online at www.vancouversun.com/bcegg3 (the “Contest Website”). One entry per person per day during the Contest Period. Winner must correctly answer a time-limited skill testing question. Contest starts August 19, 2019 and ends September 6, 2019. There is 1 Grand Prize available to be won consisting of a gift card for a local BC grocery store as determined by the Contest Providers valued at CDN $250.00.  Winner will be selected on September 9, 2019 in Vancouver, BC. Full Contest Rules can be found at the Contest Website.

     